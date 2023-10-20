$200K Payment to Joe Biden from Brother James Appears Linked to Family Business

Evidence exists of a $200,000 payment to now-President Joe Biden — in 2018, before his election to the White House — from his brother, James Biden, and James’ wife, Sara Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Friday.

The revelation shows Joe Biden personally accepting money from his family’s overseas business ventures, despite denying his involvement in the business at least nine times. “Where is the money? Joe Biden asked reporters in September. Comer believes he found some.

“Where is the money? Joe Biden asked. Watch the video here:

C-SPAN

“A document that we’re releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him,” Comer said in a video released on X. “Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

WATCH — Alex Marlow: The Bidens Are “Absolutely” a “Crime Family”:

Comer explained the complex financial maneuvers the Biden family undertook for Joe Biden to receive the payment:

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore — a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account — not their business bank account. And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.” Americore — a distressed company — loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden. Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Comer will now investigate if Joe Biden has a loan document proving he lent money to his brother and if the president had similar arrangements with other family members.

It is unclear if Comer’s subpoena of James Biden’s Lion Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc. entities produced Friday’s revelation. The subpoena appeared directed at obtaining records linked to Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items.

James Biden, an often-overlooked member of the Biden family, is Joe Biden’s younger brother and Hunter Biden’s uncle. James and Hunter were business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Through Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), the committee discovered in March that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.