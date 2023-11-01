Hamas Terrorist: We Shot Crying Children ‘Until We Didn’t Hear Noise Anymore’

KISSUFIM, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 01: A child's tricycle is seen left outside a partially destroyed house after Hamas militants attacked this kibbutz on October 7th near the border of Gaza, on November 01, 2023 in Kissufim, Israel.
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Paul Bois

A Hamas terrorist who reportedly participated in the horrific attack on Israel last month recently revealed in an interrogation with Israeli intelligence the depraved depths they plunged to that day.

Released Wednesday, the video shows Hamas terrorist Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha telling Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) agents that they were ordered to “kill every person” and then circle back around just to make sure they were dead.

“The mission was simply to kill. We weren’t supposed to kidnap, just kill,” he said. “To kill every person we see and come back.”

Abu Rusha said that they were indeed told to murder women and children with the understanding that “all settlers were soldiers.”

“They told us that all the settlers were soldiers. There were soldiers among them. Kill every single one you see,” he said.

At one point during the six-minute interrogation, Abu Rusha said that when they heard children crying amid the carnage, they fired bullets upon them until the crying ceased.

“We heard sounds of young children,” he said. “The cries of young children. A young child, something like that. I shot and Abu Kamil shot. We shot at the door. Until we didn’t hear noise anymore.”

Hamas terrorists claimed 1,400 Israeli lives during the October 7 attack, most of whom were civilians.

Video also went viral on Wednesday showing several members of the Israel Knesset openly crying after watching a video from the IDF displaying the extent of the carnage.

“Members of the Knesset – Israel’s parliament – were invited to watch a film prepared by the IDF showing the horrific things that took place during the Hamas massacre of October 7th. Many of them could not make it till the end. They left in tears and shock,” said Michael Dickson.

