Poll: Plurality of Americans Say U.S. Is Doing ‘Too Much’ to Aid Ukraine

American public support for the Biden administration’s “as long as it takes” policy on aiding Ukraine is collapsing, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll, released Thursday, showed that a plurality of Americans — 41 percent — say that the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine. That is a dramatic rise from just 29 percent in June 2023 and 24 percent in August 2022.

In addition, fewer — 33 percent now versus 43 percent in June — say the U.S. is doing the right amount, and only 25 percent say the U.S. is not doing enough.

RELATED — Exclusive Video: Don Jr. Asks Crowd of More Than a Thousand if Ukraine Top Issue, No One Says Yes

Winning Team Publishing

The waning public support will make it more difficult for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who reportedly plans to go “all in” on selling U.S. aid to Ukraine as he nears his likely retirement.

McConnell is backing the Biden administration’s $105 billion request, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

The Republican leader appeared with Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova at a public event in Kentucky on Monday to urge U.S. support for Ukraine, arguing that it would help the U.S.

During the event at the University of Kentucky, McConnell said:

Over the past twenty months, the Ambassador and I have worked closely together. And for even longer, I’ve been proud to stand with her country. Not out of altruism, but because it’s clear to me that the threats facing America’s friends today are facing us, too. And because the freedoms we hold dearly must be constantly defended.

He addressed pushback against more support for Ukraine.

“Right now, loud voices on both sides of the aisle are suggesting that American leadership isn’t worth the cost. Some say our support for Ukraine comes at the expense of more important priorities. But as I’ve said every time I get the chance, this is a false choice,” he said.

“America is a global superpower with global interests. And enemies of democracy around the world would like nothing more than to outlast our resolve to resist Russian aggression.”

RELATED — McConnell Sides with Biden on Bundling Ukraine, Israel Aid: “I View it as All Interconnected”

House Republicans are preparing to split aid for Ukraine and Israel into two bills instead of funding them together in one package as the Biden administration and McConnell are hoping for. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also opposes splitting the two.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday reportedly said he would take up a Ukraine funding bill that is linked with border security after the House deals with Israel aid funding.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.