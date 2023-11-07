Joe Biden, Democrats Rejoice Ohio Voters Blocked Bans on Abortion 

President Joe Biden and follow Democrats gleefully celebrated Ohio’s successful initiative on Tuesday to block bans on abortion by adding protections to the state constitution.

The approval of the state-wide ballot initiative to protect abortion is the latest result after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Ohio appears to be a red state. Ohioans voted in 2020 for President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden by eight points.

“Tonight, Americans once again voted to protect their fundamental freedoms – and democracy won. In Ohio, voters protected access to reproductive health in their state constitution,” Joe Biden said in a statement:

Ohioans and voters across the country rejected attempts by MAGA Republican elected officials to impose extreme abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors and nurses for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide.

“YASSS!!!!! This is such incredible news! Americans care about protecting abortion access and Florida will be next!” Florida state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (D) posted on X.

“California, Vermont, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, and now Ohio!!! Abortion rights are popular in red, blue, and purple states — and we’ll keep fighting until they’re protected everywhere,” Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) posted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed the nation will not go backwards after Ohio protected abortion.

“We won’t go back,” she said. “The people of Kansas said it last year, the people of Wisconsin said it earlier this year, and now the people of Ohio have said it again. A woman should have the right to make her own health care decisions, not politicians.”