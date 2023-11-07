White House Gloats over Republican Daniel Cameron’s Failed Gubernatorial Bid in Kentucky

Republican Candidate for Governor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, holds his son after casting his ballot on November 7, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Cameron faces off against incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
Michael Swensen/Getty
Wendell Husebø

The White House took pleasure in gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron’s (R) failed bid in Kentucky at the hands of incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

Reposting a comment from Cameron on X from November 4, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates slammed Cameron for championing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and ripping President Joe Biden’s so-called “Bidenomics.”

“The closing message below – from a candidate who’s [sic] Twitter bio starts with ‘Trump-endorsed’ – crashed and burned,” he posted:

Cameron and Republican allies, including Trump, worked very hard in recent days to defeat Beshear by linking him to Biden. Recent polls show Biden’s polling numbers rapidly sinking.

Cameron previously lost his 2019 campaign to Beshear and appeared to fare no better in 2023.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.