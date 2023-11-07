The White House took pleasure in gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron’s (R) failed bid in Kentucky at the hands of incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

Reposting a comment from Cameron on X from November 4, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates slammed Cameron for championing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and ripping President Joe Biden’s so-called “Bidenomics.”

“The closing message below – from a candidate who’s [sic] Twitter bio starts with ‘Trump-endorsed’ – crashed and burned,” he posted:

The closing message below – from a candidate who’s Twitter bio starts with “Trump-endorsed” – crashed and burned. https://t.co/COnHpFq6RP — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) November 8, 2023

Cameron and Republican allies, including Trump, worked very hard in recent days to defeat Beshear by linking him to Biden. Recent polls show Biden’s polling numbers rapidly sinking.

Cameron previously lost his 2019 campaign to Beshear and appeared to fare no better in 2023.

Nothing is as simple as “it’s Trump’s fault.” Cameron obviously is responsible for his own race. But Cameron was enthusiastically Trump-endorsed, and Trump was the centerpiece of his campaign. It’s disingenuous to just hand wave that away because it’s inconvenient. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2023

