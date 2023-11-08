Fact Check: Nikki Haley Claims Ukraine Is a ‘Democracy’

Former Governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the third Republican presidential primary debate at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

CLAIM: Nikki Haley claimed Ukraine is a “democracy” during the GOP primary debate on Wednesday.

VERDICT: Misleading. Although Ukraine emerged after the dissolution of the Soviet Union as an unstable democracy, since the Ukrainian war began in 2022, Ukraine took steps away from operating as a democracy.

Those steps taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky include five measures:
  1. Canceling elections
  2. Censoring non-state media
  3. Suspending opposition parties
  4. Effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
  5. Placing priests under house arrest

“We all remember what that thug [Putin] did when he invaded Ukraine,” Haley said. “We all know that half a million people have died because of Putin.”

“And here is a freedom loving pro-American country that is fighting for its survival and its democracy,” Haley claimed in response to GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy:

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.