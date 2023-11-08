Fact Check: Nikki Haley Claims Ukraine Is a ‘Democracy’

CLAIM: Nikki Haley claimed Ukraine is a “democracy” during the GOP primary debate on Wednesday.
VERDICT: Misleading. Although Ukraine emerged after the dissolution of the Soviet Union as an unstable democracy, since the Ukrainian war began in 2022, Ukraine took steps away from operating as a democracy.
- Canceling elections
- Censoring non-state media
- Suspending opposition parties
- Effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- Placing priests under house arrest
“We all remember what that thug [Putin] did when he invaded Ukraine,” Haley said. “We all know that half a million people have died because of Putin.”
“And here is a freedom loving pro-American country that is fighting for its survival and its democracy,” Haley claimed in response to GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy:
WATCH: Nikki Haley says Putin, Jinping "salivating" at the thought of Vivek Ramaswamy becoming president pic.twitter.com/HAh7ZLGgCJ
— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 9, 2023
