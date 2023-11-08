Porn Streamer Democrat Susanna Gibson Loses in Tight Virginia House Race

Democrat Susanna Gibson, the nurse and porn-streamer who ran for a House seat in Virginia, lost in a tight race to Republican Dave Owens by less than 1,000 votes on Tuesday night.

Final election results showed Owen with 51.16 percent of the vote, and Gibson with 48.40 percent, separated by only 966 votes.

Gibson was outed mid-race as a porn-streamer who performed live sex acts with her husband for tips.

Up until then, she was endorsed by a number of Virginia Democrats, including former CIA officer Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) who had posted a photo of herself with Gibson on X. That post was later deleted.

Immediately after news of the sex scandal broke, Democrats stayed mum on whether they still supported her.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was the first to publicly distance himself from Gibson, making it clear that although he appeared at a campaign event for her and other Virginia Democrat candidates, he never endorsed her, as Breitbart News reported.

“I was at a campaign event in Henrico, with many local and state candidates, school board, county supervisor, constitutional officers, House and Senate members on Saturday, and Ms. Gibson was one of the candidates. As far as I know, it’s the first time I met her and it’s a little bit unusual because she’s one of the few general assembly candidates who’s never asked me for an endorsement,” Kaine had said.

At one point throughout the election night, however, it appeared Gibson could eke out a win.

Wow Susanna Gibson is clinging to narrow lead with Goochland Election Day and mail vote left in Virginia’s HD-57 Could come down to how much early vote “canabalized” Election Day for GOP pic.twitter.com/jQNxCYXqas — Sam Shirazi (@samshirazim) November 8, 2023

The race was one of seven most competitive House races in the state.

