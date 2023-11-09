Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot and Job Creators Network, has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid.

Marcus shared his endorsement on Real Clear Politics, characterizing himself as a 94-year-old who is “saddened by what I see happening to America.”

“I had hoped it was time for me to move to the sidelines and let younger generations continue the fight to preserve America’s founding freedoms and values. But, like so many of us, I realized that I could not let myself walk away; the stakes are just too high,” he said.

After listing the various issues facing America, from violent crime rates to the Southern border to rampant homelessness, Marcus recalled his own story of building Home Depot after a painful job loss. He feels that his American Dream will not be available for future generations.

“The state of America today, especially record inflation, government over-regulation, and the problems of the last three years, would prevent my partners and I from succeeding as we have,” he said.

“Part of our legacy must be passing on to future generations of Americans our founding freedoms and values, including The American Dream. We must change the current trajectory of the nation and solve the problems created in the last three years,” he added.

As to why he has endorsed Trump, Marcus said he believes the former president will get the 2024 nomination.

“I understand the frustration of some of my Republican friends who do not like or are offended by things Donald Trump does and says,” he said. “I, too, have been frustrated at times, but we cannot let his brash style be the reason we walk away from his otherwise excellent stewardship of the United States during his first term in office.”

Marcus then listed the former president’s foreign policy achievements, which he believed would be most useful in the current war brewing in Israel and the war in Ukraine.

“This will require a president with the judgment, strength, decisiveness, and courage that Donald Trump displayed in his first term when he ordered the strike that killed the Iranian terrorist Gen. Qasem Soleimani and dissuaded Russia from invading Ukraine,” he said.

“Many, including myself, believe that Hamas would not have unleashed its barbarism and cruelty on Israel if Donald Trump was our president today. The reason is America’s enemies respect and, more importantly, fear Donald Trump’s judgment, strength, decisiveness, and courage,” he added.

