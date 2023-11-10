Montana Senate Republican candidate businessman Tim Sheehy is leading Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), according to a poll released by Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio.

Pro-Tim Sheehy super PAC commissioned Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, Trump’s pollster, for this poll.

If the Big Sky Country primary were held today, Sheehy would have a three-point lead over Rosendale. This would be the case if those polled were to include all primary candidates or if those polled only had to consider Sheehy and Rosendale. However, given that the poll has a four percent margin of error, it would mean that the race to become the Montana Senate Republican primary nominee is virtually tied.

The poll also found that those polled have a very favorable opinion of both Sheehy and Rosendale. Sixty-six percent had a favorable opinion of the Montana congressman, while 45 percent had a favorable opinion of Sheehy. The “bottom line” for the poll states:

Sheehy appears to have taken command of this race despite Rosendale having superior name ID. As Sheehy continues to increase his name ID and become positively known as a successful businessman and political outsider to the Montana RPV electorate, his lead should continue to increase.

Sheehy told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Montanans can “save the country” by voting out Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).

“I’ve been all over the state of Montana reminding Montanans that. Listen, oftentimes, as a state, we don’t have a whole lot of political power. We’re part of a whole block of states that are commonly referred to as ‘flyover country’,” Sheehy said.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates surveyed 600 voters who are likely to vote in the 2024 Republican primary, polling voters between October 23 and 25. The margin of error for the poll is four percent.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News.