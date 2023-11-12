Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) announced that he plans to resign in February after 19 years in government service, believing he can better serve his district elsewhere.

Higgins, who represents New York’s 26th U.S. Congressional District, which covers cities like Buffalo and Niagara Falls, cited Washington, DC’s, growing dysfunction as the reason for his departure.

“I’ve always been a little impatient, and that trait has helped us deliver remarkable progress for this community,” Higgins said. “But the pace in Washington, D.C. can be slow and frustrating, especially this year.”

“Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave Congress and explore other ways I can build up and serve Buffalo and Western New York,” he continued.

As noted by the Hill, Higgins represents just one of many members of Congress, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who have announced their departure in recent weeks, citing growing frustration with polarization.

“It was nineteen years ago this month that I was first elected to serve in Congress and doing this work has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” he said.

“I’ve never lingered on Capitol Hill, I go there on a mission to change my community and return home on the first flight each week because being in Western New York, talking to people here, provides an urgent reminder of what I was sent to Washington to do,” he added.

At a news conference at the Buffalo History Museum, Higgins also said he feels the time has come for a change.

“It’s just a time for change, and I think this is the time. I want to come back to the city and serve this city that I have represented in Washington for the past 19 years,” he said.

“Congress is not the institution that I went to 19 years ago. It’s a very different place today,” he continued. “We’re spending more time doing less. And the American people aren’t being served.”