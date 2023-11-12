Frank Siller, the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, on Breitbart News Saturday issued a challenge to Fortune 500 CEOs and sports teams to support homeless veterans.

Siller spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation celebrated the grand opening of its Houston Veterans Village that will house and service more than 100 veterans.

“We want a lot of them transitioning out and going back to the workforce and getting their homes,” Siller explained to Breitbart News Saturday.

He added, “We’re making a promise that we’re eradicating homelessness amongst the veterans.”

“We take care of our injured service members and gold star families and fallen first responders that have young children. But now, we’ve expanded to eradicating homelessness amongst our veterans,” Siller continued.

Siller then challenged Fortune 500 CEOs and the owners of sports franchises across the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL to join the mission to eradicate veteran homelessness. Siller called on these figures to donate $1 million per year for five years and $250,000 per year for each sports team.

“American Express has already stepped up and for the first time ever with us, in a big way, they’re donating a couple of million dollars to the Tunnel to Towers to eradicate homelessness,” Siller explained.

“We have General Motors, they’re all in, the Home Depot has been part of the Tunnell to Towers 12 plus years,” he added.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also said that it has paid off the mortgages for 33 Gold Star families, 13 fallen first responders with prior military service, and four smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans.

