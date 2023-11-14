Mixed martial arts practitioner Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) challenged a representative of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to a fight during a Senate hearing Tuesday, threatening to transform the Senate committee room into an MMA ring.

Mullin confronted a witness, Sean O’Brien of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, regarding comments he previously made about Mullin. O’Brien had called Mullin a “clown” and a “fraud” who “pretends to be self-made.”

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin @SenMullin just stood up and tried to fight labor leader Sean O'Brien @TeamsterSOB at a Senate Help Committee hearing after reading his tweet where O'Brien says he'd take him "any time, any place." pic.twitter.com/8oiPSNZJV8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

Mullin, now a multi-millionaire, left college before graduation to take over his plumbing business after his father fell ill, growing the business and creating several other ventures.

“I wish he was in the truck with me when I was building my plumbing company, myself and when my wife was running the office,” said Mullin, “because I sure remember working pretty hard and long hours.”

Mullin continued to read O’Brien’s earlier comments, which read “Quit the tough guy act in these Senate hearings. You know where to find me, any place, any time, cowboy.”

Mullin, addressing O’Brien, said “Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You wanna run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here.”

“Okay that’s fine, perfect,” O’Brien replied.

Mullin asked, “you wanna do it now?”

“I’d love to do it right now,” answered O’Brien.

“Alright, stand your butt up then,” Mullin said, as he stood and took off his wedding ring.

“You stand your butt up… big guy,” O’Brien stammered.

Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) gaveled the two down, restoring order.

Mullin fought three MMA matches in 2006-2007, winning all three. He was honored as the 2016 Outstanding American by the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.