Thanksgiving “could soon become another victim of climate change,” a recent report by ABC News warned.

The report said rising temperatures “threaten the abundance and quality” of ingredients that make up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“As a result, these essential food items could become increasingly scarce and more expensive, potentially forcing families to omit or make substitutions in key recipes on their Thanksgiving menus,” the report said.

The report cited “experts” who said produce is among the foods most affected by climate change, and extreme weather events are affecting the yields of staple Thanksgiving ingredients such as sweet potatoes and cranberries.

One of the experts was Himanshu Gupta, co-founder and CEO of ClimateAi, a climate adaptation platform for food and agricultural supply chains.

“Climate change is a culture crisis,” Gupta told ABC News. “It’s also impacting our traditions and cultures in ways never seen before, and one example of that is Thanksgiving.”

Gupta also blamed climate change for making food more expensive versus inflation.

An average Thanksgiving dinner for a family of ten rose 20 percent between 2021 and 2022 to $64.05, a nearly $20.00 increase from 2020, the report said. A 16-pound turkey increased 21 percent, or $1.81 per pound.

“Climate change is one of the most significant factors in driving that cost,” he said.

Another expert, Lea d’Auriol, founder of the nonprofit Oceanic Global, said rising temperatures are increasing stress on turkeys and resulting in a declining turkey birth rate.

