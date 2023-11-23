New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, whose name is being withheld, in the early 1990s.

The Messenger News reported Thursday the “notice to begin a legal action” was filed late Wednesday regarding the alleged incident.

Eric Adams accused of sexually assaulting woman in 1993 in bombshell legal filing https://t.co/nu1dnOgh2v pic.twitter.com/zM5WAud1qr — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2023

The outlet said the plaintiff in the case filed the summons “in state Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act that names the Big Apple Democrat as defendant.”

In addition, the document reportedly also lists as defendants the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) transit bureau and the Guardian Association.

The Messenger News quoted the filing as saying, “Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York.”

However, the filing reportedly does not contain details about what allegedly happened. The Messenger News also cited a City Hall spokesperson who said the mayor does not know, or recall ever meeting, the plaintiff.

Recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officials with the NYPD raided the home of Adams’s chief fundraiser, Breitbart News reported on November 2.

The action was “part of an investigation into alleged illegal funds received from a foreign government,” the outlet stated.

The mayor apparently did not receive word about the impending raid, which occurred in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

During the raid, FBI officials reportedly questioned the mayor’s chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, but she was not charged with a crime, the Breitbart News article said, adding, “There has been no indication that the agents found evidence implicating her.”

According to Fox 5, Adams promised to cooperate with investigators regarding the matter:

In addition, Adams has been grappling with numerous issues plaguing New Yorkers. He recently begged his wealthy neighbors to help foot the bill for costs pertaining to migrants in the area.

Breitbart News stated that “New York City is shelling out nearly $400 a night per migrant family, Breitbart News reported September 23, noting some of those migrants are raking in $3,000 a month by working illegally.”