Reported infighting among White House aides over the administration’s position on the Israel-Hamas war threatens President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection hopes.

The internal power struggle suggests the Biden administration will go into an election year alienating half the Democrat Party, raising concerns that likely GOP nominee former President Donald Trump will reclaim the White House.

Numerous aides and allies inside and outside the White House told the Washington Post that Biden’s support of Israel’s defensive measures against Hamas is “dividing a White House that has prided itself on running a disciplined and united operation.”

White House senior officials worry that if Israel continues to destroy Hamas the politically divisive issue could spill over into the 2024 presidential campaign. "[T]he longer the conflict goes on, the more harmful it will be for Biden politically and diplomatically. … U.S. officials remain hopeful that the conflict will not stretch into the heart of the 2024 campaign," the Post reported.

“Biden officials are in an increasingly vexing predicament ,” even though top White House officials previously tried to tamp down the internal strife among aides with “listening sessions” on “their positions on highly emotional issues.”

,” even though top White House officials previously tried to tamp down the internal strife among aides with “listening sessions” on “their positions on highly emotional issues.” “One meeting between White House aides and about a dozen Palestinian Americans turned contentious when participants warned that Biden would lose Arab and Muslim voters over his handling of the war.”

“One of the Palestinian Americans in the meeting said the participants left with more resolve to organize their communities not to vote for Biden in the 2024 election.”

Nate Cohn: One of the greatest worries is how the war will impact the young Democrat vote, according to the New York Times’ chief political analyst

“Many are upset about his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. And all of this is against the backdrop of Mr. Biden’s longstanding weakness among young voters, who weren’t enthusiastic about him in 2020, and Mr. Trump’s gains among nonwhite voters, who are disproportionately young.”

Recent polling by the Times support’s Cohn’s observations:

Biden only leads 76-20 percent among young voters registered as Democrats or who previously voted in a Democrat primary.

Biden only leads Trump 69-24 percent among young nonwhite Democrats.

