A cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a Christmas tree lighting in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Sunday while chanting anti-Israel slogans.

Video of the moment circulated on social media, showing protesters waving pro-Palestinian signs and chanting phrases like, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which generally means the destruction of Israel.

Fortunately, the event went forward as planned and the tree did light up to thunderous applause.

The disruption comes days after pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when they glued themselves to the street in the middle of the parade route.

“Several protesters — wearing white jumpsuits with protest slogans and already splattered with red — interrupted the floats and balloons just before 11 a.m., forcing the parade to be halted,” noted the New York Post.

“They walked 6th Avenue with large signs including ‘Liberation for Palestine and Planet,’ a message they also chanted,” it added. “Several then pretended to be dead on the ground as others walked around pouring fake blood over them and the road — with their chants met by loud boos from spectators.”

Fox News noted that some activists were heard saying, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jenn Ryan via Storyful

Some activists were heard crying in pain as the police attempted to move them. Parade spectators were noticeably miffed by the display.

“It’s pissing me off,” a parade attendee said. “Do it somewhere else. Not today, they’re ruining the parade. They super-glued their hands to the street. These people worked hard to be in this parade.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.