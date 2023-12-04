Bob Casey Blasted as Ineffective in Senate; Democrats Defend His ‘Quiet Effectiveness’

Pennsylvania Democrats defended Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) after Republicans accused him of having little to no influence after three terms in the Senate.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took a deep dive into Casey’s three terms in office. Despite being in Washington, DC, for nearly three full terms in the Senate, or 16 years, many Republicans have pointed to his lack of substantial influence in the nation’s capital.

Christopher Nicholas, a Harrisburg-area GOP consultant, said, “After being in office that long, don’t you think he’d be known for something? Being boring and kind of under the radar has helped him survive that long. He gets kudos for that. But that’s not saying a lot.”

Vince Galko, a Republican strategist in Northeastern Pennsylvania, said that Pennsylvania Democrat’s low profile serves as a “knock against him.”

He remarked, “Maybe he represents the Pennsylvania of today, the middle of the road, keep your head down, do your job type of thing. But it’s smart for [David] McCormick to point out: What is the return on investment Pennsylvanians are getting on Bob Casey?”

J.J. Balaban, a Philadelphia-based Democrat strategist, said that Keystone State voters would rather have a quiet yet effective leader than someone who engages on national issues.

“It’s a very questionable assumption that what mainstream and independent voters want in Washington is someone who is louder and more obnoxious. Some quiet effectiveness is something a bunch of voters would rather have than someone who’s constantly bickering on cable news and is part of the food fight,” he said.

Elizabeth Gregory, a spokeswoman for David McCormick, a Senate Republican candidate who aims to oust Casey, said that the Pennsylvania Democrat has been largely ineffectual.

“The one thing Bob Casey is known for is being Joe Biden’s rubber stamp. Casey has very little to show for his 17 years in Washington, with only one bill of his becoming law last Congress — and it was to rename a courthouse. Senator Casey votes for Joe Biden’s failed agenda 98% of the time and has proven he is the wrong leader for Pennsylvania in these challenging times,” Gregory said.

GovTrack found that Casey placed sixth in the Senate for the number of laws enacted, although many of these laws relate to product safety rules to protect children, housing fire safety, and preventing discrimination against pregnant women.

The Post-Gazette noted that while Casey has served three terms in the Senate, he does not chair a committee.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.