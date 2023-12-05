John Kerry is nothing if not carbon emissions conscious so the time might have come for him to check his own gaseous contributions to the atmosphere.

The 79-year-old former secretary of state was discussing U.S. policy on coal power plants at the COP28 Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Sunday when an audible rush of high pressure fetid air was released in front of a live audience.

“There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Kerry began as he delivered his lecture on the evils of coal.

“I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…”

His remarks were met by a round of applause from the crowd, although the clapping failed to diminish the fart sound that was picked up by the microphones and could be heard clearly during the broadcast.

It seems John Kerry should cut down on his greenhouse gases 😂 A loud fart sound can be heard as John Kerry is lecturing about the #ClimateScam. You be the judge, did Kerry fart? pic.twitter.com/cjFpMRI4lA — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) December 5, 2023

Kerry was seated next to Becky Anderson, managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, when the Bronx cheer filled the air.

Anderson delicately turned away before placing her hand to her mouth, possibly in the event of any odour permeating the air the climate panel was breathing in.

Birol, the energy executive, happily listened on to the veteran U.S. politician.

“And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same,” Kerry continued, seemingly unaware of his own possible contribution to global supplies of natural gas.