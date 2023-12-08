Georgia Prosecutors Warn of Prison Sentences for Trump, Top Allies

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors want prison sentences for Donald Trump and his top allies, previously unreported emails reveal.

The emails, first reported by the Guardian, reveal deepening hostilities between prosecutors and defendants in the monumental Georgia criminal case against Trump and his top allies.

“We have a long road ahead,” Willis wrote in a previously unreported email last month to Trump’s attorneys. “Long after these folks are in jail, we will still be practicing law.”

Willis and her team allege Trump and codefendants violated the racketeering statute as part of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. A handful of defendants, including Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro, have flipped on Trump, presumably to avoid long prison sentences of their own.

Trump’s allies argue the case is politically motivated “lawfare,” and Trump maintains he has done nothing wrong.

Willis has insisted her case is simply about enforcing the law, although her actions and words haven’t always backed up her assertion.

Willis says she is in no hurry to resolve Trump’s legal issues before November’s general election and recently made clear that she intends to still have Trump on trial on Election Day 2024.

“I believe in that case there will be a trial, I believe the trial will take many months,” she told the Washington Post’s Global Women’s Summit. “And I don’t expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, in a hearing in July, criticized Willis for hosting a fundraiser for a Democratic candidate running against one of the investigation’s potential targets.

“It’s a ‘What are you thinking?’ moment,” McBurney said. “The optics are horrific.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.