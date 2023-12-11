A majority of American voters back Israel’s military actions against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in response to its October 7 terrorist attack despite Democrat anger over the risk to Palestinians, a Wall Street Journal poll published Tuesday showed.

The poll showed that 55 percent of American voters believe Israel is taking the military action needed to defend itself and prevent another attack by Hamas, versus only 25 percent of respondents who believe Israel is acting disproportionately and going too far.

Far more voters — 42 percent — said they sympathized more with Israelis than voters who said they sympathized more with Palestinians — 12 percent.

ISRAEL FIGHTS TERROR: Is Israel’s Response to Hamas Legal and Justified?

Joel Pollak

The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between November 29 and December 4, 2023, by cellphone, landline, and text-to-web. The margin of error was ± 2.5 percentage points.

President Joe Biden received low marks for his response to the war, with a majority, 52 percent, saying they disapproved and only 37 percent saying they approved.

Democrats were more likely to say they sympathized with Palestinians, at nearly 25 percent. Only 17 percent said they sympathized more with Israelis, and just under 50 percent said they were equally sympathetic to both.

Democrats under 50 were more likely to sympathize with Palestinians than older Democrats.

“There is a schism between younger Democrats and older Democrats in where their sympathies lie,” said Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio — who conducted the survey with Democrat pollster Michael Bocian — to the Wall Street Journal. “It has the potential to become a modern-day Vietnam for the Democrats.”

Meanwhile, 67 percent of Republicans were more sympathetic to Israelis, only two percent sympathized more with Palestinians, and 17 percent said they sympathized with both groups.

Just over 33 percent of independents said they were more sympathetic to Israelis, about 33 percent said they sympathized with both, and only 11 percent said they were more sympathetic to Palestinians.

Undecided voters were more likely to say the U.S. was doing too much for Israel versus Palestinians, the poll said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.