Capitol Hill Staffer Yells ‘Free Palestine’ at Jewish, Pro-Israel Republican Congressman

A congressional staffer shouted “Free Palestine!” on Wednesday at Republican Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), in a hallway on Capitol Hill. Miller, a Marine veteran, is Jewish and pro-Israel.

The altercation was first reported by NBC News reporter Ali Vitali:

Breitbart News approached Miller’s office for comment. Miller’s press secretary, Tiffany Boguslawski said, via email: “I can confirm that it happened, however the Congressman has no further comment on the matter.”

The identity of the staffer is currently unknown.

Hundreds of staffers on the Democratic side of the Capitol, and in the Biden administration, are signing open letters dissenting from the Biden administration’s formal support for the Israeli war effort against the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

The phrase “Free Palestine!” implies that Israel is currently suppressing “Palestine,” i.e. a Palestinian state. The United Nations partitioned the British Mandate into a Jewish and Arab state in 1947; the Palestinian Arabs rejected partition and tried to destroy Israel, together with five Arab armies, when Israel declared independence upon the expiration of the Mandate in May 1945.

Egypt and Jordan occupied some of the land designated for a Palestinian Arab state from 1948 to 1967, but did not create a Palestinian state.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.