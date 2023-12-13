Radical Pro-Palestinian Leftists Shut Down L.A.’s 110 Freeway; 75 Arrests

Police arrested 75 people for blocking Interstate 110 in Los Angeles on Wednesday as part of a pro-Palestinian protest demanding a “ceasefire” in Gaza — one that would leave the Hamas terror group in power, with over 100 civilian hostages taken from Israel.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

Dozens of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war halted traffic for close to two hours on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday. … A group called IfNotNow Los Angeles had announced plans for a downtown protest although the organization did not indicate it intended to shut down the freeway. The group called the protest “to demand that all of our elected officials call for a lasting ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza.” … SkyFOX images from the scene showed the group sitting on the freeway next to a 7-foot menorah. At one point, frustrated drivers were seen arguing and even shoving some protesters.

The Los Angeles Times persisted in calling the group “IfNotNow” Jewish, though it is not representatives of the Jewish community, which supports Israel.

IfNotNow has actually targeted Jewish groups for abuse, and has given moral support to Hamas terrorists in the past. It once formally mourned Hamas members who “protested” at the Gaza border fence in an attempt to break through and invade Israel in 2018, and who were shot and killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

