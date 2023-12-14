Some Democrats wish the worst for former President Donald Trump, even though his presidency successfully created prosperity for the nation’s citizens.

Before the Chinese coronavirus came to the U.S., the Trump administration built the world’s most prosperous economy, according to White House archives:

America gained 7 million new jobs – more than three times government experts’ projections.

Incomes rose in every single metro area in the United States for the first time in nearly three decades.

Unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years.

The DOW closed above 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000 in 2020.

Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low.

Lifted nearly seven million people off of food stamps.

Despite the accomplishments, many Democrats hold Trump in contempt.

According to a Rasmussen poll on Wednesday, about 20 percent of Democrats want Donald Trump in prison for life, executed, or exiled if he is convicted for allegedly overturning the 2020 election:

72 percent of Democrats believe Trump is guilty of crimes in the case

12 percent of Democrats say he should get life in prison if found guilty

4 percent of Democrats want him to be exiled

2 percent of Democrats are in favor of the death penalty

The poll sampled 1,085 voters from November 30-December 6 with a 3 point margin of error.

“If we needed any more evidence of the political left’s troubling descent into authoritarianism, this poll provides it in spades,” Jack McPherrin the Heartland Institute told Rasmussen.

“The number of Americans – especially Democrats – who already presume Trump’s guilt is already highly concerning,” he said. “And, if he’s found guilty, more than three-quarters of Democrats believe he should be banned from public office, with approximately one-fifth opting to jail him for life, put him permanently in exile, or execute him.”

