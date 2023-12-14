When Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, delivered remarks at a press conference Wednesday outside the Capitol, only one Democrat lawmaker was there in support — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

In fact, according to reports, Swalwell arranged for Biden’s appearance.

Swalwell told Politico his decision to do so was personal as well as political.

“There is absolutely zero evidence Hunter or his father acted corruptly,” Swalwell said. “So I’m not going to sit quietly and let MAGA Republicans do Trump’s bidding in Congress.”

Swalwell himself has come under fire from Republicans for his association with an alleged Chinese spy named “Fang Fang.” Axios in December 2020 reported that the alleged spy, Christine Fang, also known as “Fang Fang,” targeted Swalwell, and had taken part in fundraising activity for his 2014 re-election campaign, and had helped place “at least one” intern in his office.

Axios reported that federal investigators who were conducting a counterintelligence probe alerted Swalwell around 2015 to her behavior.

Fang “left the country unexpectedly” amid the probe. Swalwell has refused to address whether his relationship with Fang was sexual.

Rep. Eric Swalwell is now floating conspiracy theories about how a story on the existence of a classified report detailing the explicit nature of his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang came out—but he is not denying the intelligence report exists. https://t.co/ajDh57AvVj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 28, 2021

The younger Biden claimed in his remarks he was there to answer questions from lawmakers, while defying a congressional subpoena for a closed-door deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee related to the panel’s investigation into whether his father benefitted from his shady business dealings, including with Chinese businessmen with connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

Biden reportedly did not give Republican lawmakers advance notice that he would be showing up. He did, however, tell his father ahead of time, according to Politico.

Still, Swalwell argued that Biden was being forthcoming by merely showing his face at the Capitol.

“Chairman Comer…asked for Hunter Biden to come testify. He said publicly or privately. Hunter said, ‘Well, let’s do it publicly,” Swalwell said, according to the Washington Examiner.

.@alexmarlow on the big tell from Hunter's whiny press conference: "When he said that my father was not *financially* involved in my business, that means my father was involved in my business." https://t.co/02Ocdht7pF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 14, 2023

“Hunter’s here. And so, to Chairman Comer, I say: ‘What are you afraid of hearing from?’ It sounds like the only reason you would want to do this privately is if you don’t have the goods,” he said.

While Democrats did not show up for his press conference, they defended Biden from afar.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed there were no “witnesses” to any of Republicans’ allegations, despite the testimony of former Hunter Biden business partners Tony Bobulinski and Devon Archer and IRS whistleblowers who alleged Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business affairs.

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Republicans "do not have a single witness to any of their alleged allegations!" Except… ☝️ Tony Bobulinski — Hunter's former business partner — who admitted Joe Biden was the "Big Guy" involved in a shady Chinese energy venture and due… pic.twitter.com/5qViVXp7gA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

