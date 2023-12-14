Report: Kamala Harris Pushing Pro-Palestinian Line, Despite Jewish Husband

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly become the face of the pro-Palestinian “resistance” within the White House, and is pushing President Joe Biden and his administration to be tougher on Israel and more supportive of the Hamas-led Palestinians.

Politico reported Thursday:

Vice President Kamala Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris’ comments. … One person close to the vice president’s office said she believes the United States should be “tougher” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; she has called for being “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution,” this person said. … In the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which left more than a thousand civilians dead and hundreds more kidnapped as hostages, Harris urged Biden to make sure he condemned Islamophobia at the same time as he spoke out against anti-Semitism. The Washington Post reported last month that Harris “suggested” Biden add a line denouncing Islamophobia in his Oct. 10 speech on the outbreak of war.

The White House denied that there was any “daylight” between the president and vice president on the war in Gaza. However, dozens of White House have been publicly dissenting from their boss, and rallied outside the building for a ceasefire Wednesday.

NOW: Dozens of Biden administration staffers hold a vigil outside the White House, calling for a ceasefire. “The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we are horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/6A7gT90IRV — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) December 13, 2023

Harris has been presented to Americans as sympathetic to Jewish causes; glowing profiles have noted that her stepchildren with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, call her “Momela,” a derivative of a Yiddish word for mother, “mameleh.”

Emhoff, who is helping to lead the White House’s antisemitism strategy, recently botched an effort to retell the Hanukkah story.

The false notion that Islamophobia is equivalent to antisemitism was recently taken apart in Congress by Rep. Bob Good (R-VA).

