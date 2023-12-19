Poll: 6% Approve of Mitch McConnell, Lowest Rating of Any Lawmaker

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 81, earned the lowest overall rating of any lawmaker in Congress, dropping six points in one year to a mere 6% approval, a Monmouth University poll recently found.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt has soared more than $30 trillion ($101,196 per American), illegal immigration has continued, real wages for American workers have remained stagnant, Obamacare was enacted in 2010, big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies have silenced individuals without repercussions. Dr. Anthony Fauci remains unaccountable for allegedly twice lying to Congress.

The poll found that among Americans:

Just 6 percent approved

approved 60 percent disapproved

The poll shows McConnell’s December 2023 polling numbers are his worst on record:

Dec. 2023: 6 percent

July 2023: 12 percent

Jan. 2023: 12 percent

Dec. 2022: 12 percent

Jan. 2020: 21 percent

Nov. 2019: 15 percent

Jan. 2019: 15 percent

Nov. 2018: 15 percent

April 2018: 10 percent

July 2017: 12 percent

The poll sampled 803 Americans from November 30–December 4 with an error margin of ± 4.8 percentage points.

As the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, McConnell has worked against conservatives throughout his career. At least nine times in 2022 he betrayed, opposed, and contradicted conservatives.

Despite McConnell’s agenda, he overcame ten Republican “no” votes in November 2022 to remain minority leader, his greatest number of “no” votes as Senate leader.

Seventy-four percent of Republican voters said McConnell should resign as GOP Senate minority leader, while only 17 percent disagreed. Seventy-three percent of Democrats agreed, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found.

Wendell Husebø