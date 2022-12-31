Top 9 Times Mitch McConnell Worked Against Conservatives in 2022

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following a Senate Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference, McConnell spoke on the Republican agenda for the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo by …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has worked against conservatives throughout his career. Here are nine times he betrayed, opposed, and contradicted conservatives in 2022:

1) McConnell Gave Ukraine $45 Billion in Aid

In December, McConnell worked with Democrats to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which included $45 billion worth of American taxpayers’ money designated for Ukraine. The $45 billion is in addition to the $66 billion of taxpayers’ money American lawmakers had already approved for Ukraine.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” McConnell claimed.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) greets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress on December 21, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

2) McConnell Pushed Omnibus Spending Bill, Despite House Republican Objections

In November, McConnell worked against House conservatives to push the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill through Congress. House Republicans objected to the omnibus bill because it provided funding for the whole fiscal year. As an alternative, House Republicans argued for a short term spending bill so they could have more input after the new Republican House majority took office in January.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) points to a cart with a printed copy of the proposed federal omnibus spending legislation for FY 2023 that he brought to a news conference with (L-R) Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) (not seen), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Mike Lee (R-UT) at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

3) McConnell Pulled PAC Ads Out of New Hampshire, Effectively Sabotaging GOP Candidate Don Bolduc

In October, the McConnell-backed Senate Leadership Fund pulled all its ads off television in New Hampshire. The decision ripped $5.6 million away from Republican Gen. Don Bolduc’s candidacy and greatly helped incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) win reelection.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) addresses supporters with her family after her midterm victory on November 8, 2022, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hassan defended her seat against Republican Senate challenger Don Bolduc. (Sophie Park/Getty Images)

4) McConnell Attacked Senate Republican Candidate Kelly Tshibaka

The McConnell-backed Senate Leadership Fund focused $9 million against conservative Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka to protect 21-year incumbent and pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). The money helped Murkowski defeat Tshibaka in November.

In October, the Alaska Republican Party censured McConnell for attacking fellow Republican Tshibaka. Additionally, Alaskan Republican committees issued a public rebuke of McConnell’s financial influence behind Murkowski.

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican, looks on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prior to a U.S. Senate debate in Anchorage, Alaska. She faces U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, and Democrat Pat Chesbro in the general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican, looks on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prior to a U.S. Senate debate in Anchorage, Alaska.  (Mark Thiessen/AP)

5) McConnell Defunded Arizona Senate Candidate Blake Masters

In August, the Senate Leadership Fund suddenly canceled about $8 million worth of ad buys in Arizona. The cancellation hurt Republican candidate Blake Masters’ chances of defeating Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who went on to defeat Masters by a narrow margin.

Blake Masters, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate from Arizona, speaks on stage before President Donald Trump's speech at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Blake Masters, running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate from Arizona, speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

6) McConnell Helped Joe Biden Fuel Inflation

McConnell claimed in September that inflation was one of the top three greatest midterm issues. Yet he and the Washington, DC, establishment worked against conservatives to pass several massive spending bills that fueled soaring costs for American workers.

From 2021-2022, McConnell voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending, $1.9 trillion for COVID-19 corporate bailout, and the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bills – all items of legislation that have fueled inflation, according to experts.

Experts projected soaring inflation would cost American families an extra $5,520 in 2022. A Heritage Foundation study showed Americans have lost $4,200 in annual income since Biden assumed office.

(Getty)

7) McConnell Remained Silent on Biden’s Speech Attacking MAGA Movement

In September, McConnell refused to condemn Biden’s speech in Philadelphia that labeled “MAGA Republicans” a threat to the nation.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” Biden claimed. “They do not believe in the rule of law … they do not recognize the will of the people.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” he added.

Five days after the speech, McConnell’s office refused to respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment.

Biden

President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

8) McConnell Voted ‘Yes’ on Senate Gun Control 

In June, McConnell worked against conservatives and voted for gun control measures following the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.

“The American people want their constitutional rights protected and their kids to be safe in school. They want both of those things at once,” McConnell claimed. “And that is just what the bill before the Senate will help accomplish.

President Joe Biden holds pieces of a 9mm pistol as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Biden announced a final version of the administration's ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths.

President Joe Biden holds pieces of a 9mm pistol as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

9) McConnell Voted to Extend Taxpayer aid to Ukraine 

In March and September, McConnell opposed conservatives and voted for massive amounts of Ukraine aid. American taxpayers shelled out $14 billion in March. That sum was added to in September by $12.35 billion. In total, McConnell and the Democrats have voted to give over $100 billion of taxpayers’ money to Ukraine.

Pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine are loaded by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Alex Brandon, File/AP)

