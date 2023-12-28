President Joe Biden reportedly took his 418th vacation day on Wednesday to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for New Year’s.

Biden had already spent 417 days (39 percent of his presidency) on vacation, according to the Republican National Committee’s Vacation Tracker.

Biden’s “vacation” days include 100 of the 135 weekends in one of his two Delaware homes, at Camp David, or in Democrat billionaires’ mansions.

Biden flew to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands with several family members, though the White House refused to say how many members would join Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

They will enjoy the tropical paradise for one week and return on January 2.

The first family is lodging at a beachfront home, Two Palms Villa, owned by Democrat donors, the New York Times reported.

The swanky spot costs a whopping $700 per night.

“The Bidens have stayed there in the past as guests, but the White House declined to say whether they will pay their own way this time,” the Times reported.

Biden has arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he'll spend the rest of the year at the beach.

Biden’s days spent on vacation appear far greater in number than previous presidents’. Former President Barack Obama spent just 11 percent of his eight-year reign on vacation, matching Ronald Reagan. Jimmy Carter only spent five percent of his days on vacation.

