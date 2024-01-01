Poll: Voters Say Trump Wants ‘Revenge’ in Second Term

“Revenge” is one of the top words used to describe what likely voters believe former President Donald Trump wants to achieve in a second term, a recent JLPartnersPolls/DailyMail survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “In one word, what would you say Joe Biden / Donald Trump most wants to achieve from a second term as President?”

Big words that stand out for Trump include “revenge,” “power,” “economy,” and “America.” However, those vary drastically when individual political groups are asked. For example, most Republicans chose the words “America,” “economy,” “border,” “success,” “peace,” “MAGA,” “freedom,” and “revenge” as their top words to describe Trump’s objectives in a second term.

Independents choose “revenge” as their top word, but “power” and “economy” are also big players. Democrats chose the words “revenge,” “power,” “dictatorship,” “dictator,” “corruption, “chaos,” and “nothing” as their top words.

In contrast, the top word for Biden across all parties is “nothing” — a sentiment held by Republicans and independents, particularly. “Economy” stands out as the biggest word among Democrats, as well as “peace” and “democracy”:

The survey was a taken December 15-20, among 1,000 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It comes as Trump continues to face numerous legal battles, including the Colorado Supreme Court deeming Trump as ineligible to appear on the ballot due, contending that he violated the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” used in Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“We consider and reject President Trump’s argument that his speech on January 6 was protected by the First Amendment,” the ruling reads in part. However, Trump will remain on the ballot for the time being, as his team appeals the ruling.

“With the appeal filed, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the US Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling,” Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold’s office said in a press release.

On Thursday, Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) made waves after deciding that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot as well, but the decision will not be carried out until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

Trump’s team has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately rule in their favor when that time comes.

