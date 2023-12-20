The controversial decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to keep former President Donald Trump off the state’s primary ballot “will be overturned by the Supreme Court,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba told Breitbart News Daily, explaining that the state court’s decision is about one thing: Stopping Trump by any means necessary.

“I find it ironic that there’s a January 6 charge pending, but due process doesn’t matter because Colorado’s liberal judges want to take him off the ballot because they can’t beat Biden in the ballots,” Habba said, explaining that it is “not a constitutional decision,” and “it will be overturned by the Supreme Court.”

“I have no question in my mind,” she said following the state’s Supreme Court disqualifying Trump from being on the ballot in a four-to-three opinion, pointing to the state Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause.”

Habba explained that this, in her mind, is another case of judges attempting to make a name for themselves, viewing themselves as “pioneers for the liberal radical left.”

“You’re not a pioneer. You’re going to look ridiculous. You do not understand due process. You do not understand the Constitution. You are literally a state-level court that is going to look ridiculous, okay, when the Supreme Court — whether you’re a federal judge or a state judge — when the Supreme Court overturns you, that’s not a good look,” Habba said.

“And there is no question in my mind. Due process exists for a reason. There has to be some America left,” she said, emphasizing that the decision was absolutely “ridiculous” and adding, “I’m not even concerned that the Supreme Court will make the right decision here.”

Every lawsuit and legal determination made by leftists, she emphasized, “flies in the face of any kind of rational, legal mind.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, and it’s so desperate. It’s just so desperate,” Habba said, adding that these attempts to take Trump down only continue to fuel the base and flip independent voters to Trump.

“We can’t even, we don’t even have the option in Colorado to vote for who we want. The leading candidate, we don’t even have the option because they’re so afraid,” she said, blasting the “anti-American, self-interested behavior that they will go as far as to take away your option to vote for President Trump.”

“That is so sad and pathetic, frankly. I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I have no words. I’m rarely speechless, as you know. But I am speechless,” Habba continued, explaining that, according to Democrats, merely questioning the integrity of the election makes you an insurrectionist.

So, while Democrats say this is about “election integrity,” it is not. Rather, it is “about stealing 2024 because they can’t win,” she said.

“This is about one thing: November. So there used to be an October surprise right — and there still will be, by the way — there used to be an October surprise,” she said, explaining that after the Russia hoax flopped, leftists switched tactics and now have pursued this “year-long legal battle.”

“So they already did the Russia hoax. They got caught on that. So now we have to do something different. That’s what this is. The radical left is desperate, and it’s obvious and pathetic,” she added.

