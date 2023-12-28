Former President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the Colorado primary ballot as his legal team appeals the decision.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled “in a 4-3 opinion that the Constitution’s ‘Insurrection Clause’ prohibits former President Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot for the presidency in 2024.”

“The court found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection as those terms are used in Section Three” of the Fourteenth Amendment, the ruling read.

The opinion partially reversed a previous ruling from Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace, who ruled in November that the Fourteenth Amendment would not apply in the case of former President Trump, being that he is not an officer of the United States as was defined at the time of the amendment’s ratification following the Civil War.

On Thursday, Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, said that former President Trump’s name will now appear on the ballot as his legal team appeals the decision.

“With the appeal filed, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the US Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling,” Jena Griswold’s office said in a press release.

The Colorado Supreme Court had said in its opinion that its ruling against Trump would be stayed until January 4, and that if anyone filed a cert petition by that date the stay would continue until SCOTUS hands down its decision on the case. The court explained it was doing so because January 5 was the deadline for certifying names for the ballot in the state’s primary election.

The former president made it clear on that same day that he would be filing a petition for the Supreme Court to review the case, so it was a foregone conclusion that the stay would continue and that Trump’s name would appear on the ballot. However, the Colorado Republican Party—which had intervened in the case—filed its own petition for review at the Supreme Court ahead of the former president’s expected petition, which would present the justices with options as to which petitions to grant and which lawyers would be arguing the case.

“The Colorado Supreme Court got it right. This decision is now being appealed,” Griswold said. “I urge the US Supreme Court to act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election.”

As noted by the New York Post, the U.S. Supreme Court “may still issue its own stay of the decision ahead of its first conference day of the new year, which falls on Jan. 5.”

