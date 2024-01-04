Nebraska Republican Introduces Bill to Expand State’s Safe Haven Law

A Nebraska Republican introduced a bill to expand the state’s Safe Haven Law to fight infant abandonment in the state.

Nebraska’s first Safe Haven Law was passed in 2008. The law originally allowed parents to surrender children up to 18 years old to hospitals, but it was quickly changed to within 30 days of birth after 36 children were surrendered — none of which were newborns.

“I don’t think there was a lot of thought that was put into the idea,” Sen. Rick Holdcroft (R) of Bellevue told WOWT. “It was just that we wanted to save kids.”

Unlike many Safe Haven laws across the country, Nebraska’s law does not allow infants to be surrendered to fire and police stations. Holdcroft’s updated Newborn Safe Haven Act, LB876, would expand the locations where parents can surrender a baby to include fire and police stations that are staffed 24 hours a day.

The bill would also allow parents to call 911 and permit emergency services to take the baby, as well as extend the age a newborn can be surrendered legally from 30 days to 90 days. It additionally would eliminate the requirement for face-to-face surrender.

“We’ve had a number of close calls where babies have essentially been abandoned,” Holdcroft said. “If it weren’t for a Good Samaritan coming along, that baby’s life might’ve been lost.”

Data obtained by the local news outlet from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that nearly 200 babies less than one year old have been considered abandoned under Nebraska’s Safe Haven Law since it passed in 2008. However, only 14 babies have fallen under the requirements of the law.