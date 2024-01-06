Efforts to take former President Donald Trump off the ballot — particularly in Colorado — are “absolutely election interference,” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Breitbart News Saturday.

“What Colorado is trying to do, what their Supreme Court did, is absolutely election interference,” Bird said. “And it is just wrong when Americans can’t vote for the presidential candidate of their choice, and he’s the leading candidate on the Republican side.”

Further, Bird said these efforts show just how “scared the radical left is of President Trump.”

“They don’t want to face him in November, so they’re trying to do everything they can to get him off the ballot and to keep him busy just fighting legal battles to stay on the ballot,” she explained.

“As attorney general, I enforce our laws and Constitution, and it is absolutely important in a democracy that the rules are followed and that people who have a right to be on the ballot are on the ballot so that voters can vote for them. That’s just, that’s basic, and it’s essential to the way that our system has to work,” Bird continued, noting that every single Republican attorney general signed on in support of Trump in a key brief filed before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Further, Bird said the legal argument the other side is using is “just harebrained.”

“I will tell you that the Fourteenth Amendment has been around for over 150 years, and nobody has ever concocted something like this before. So I hope the U.S. Supreme Court will act quickly, decide it based under the actual laws and Constitution, and put this to rest once and for all,” she said, adding that if President Joe Biden wanted to do the right thing, he would “call for President Trump to be put on the ballot so that he can face off with him fair and square.”

“But he does not want to do that,” she added.

