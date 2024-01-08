Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) unveiled legislation on Monday that would make blocking a public road a federal crime, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Tillis and Blackburn proposed the Safe and Open Streets Act after many protestors sympathetic towards Palestinians intentionally blocked roads and highways across the country.

“Blocking major roads to stop traffic flows is nothing short of lawlessness that should not be tolerated,” Blackburn said in a written statement.

“These activists are not only intentionally creating a dangerous situation for themselves, but perhaps for a citizen who is awaiting an ambulance or a hard worker who will lose their job for being late. The Safe and Open Streets Act is critical to stopping this reckless behavior, particularly by Hamas sympathizers, in our U.S. cities,” she added.

The two noted two incidents where protestors blocked the Durham Freeway in Durham, North Carolina during rush hour, stranding drivers. Protestors in December blocked airport access roads in New York City and Los Angeles, California.

The Safe and Open Streets Act would punish those who block public roads with fines or five years of imprisonment.

“The emerging tactic of radical protestors blocking roads and stopping commerce is not only obnoxious to innocent commuters, but it’s also dangerous and will eventually get people killed. It needs to be a crime throughout the country,” Tillis explained. “I’m proud to introduce the Safe and Open Streets Act so radical activists who resort to these reckless and dangerous tactics are held accountable under the full weight of the law for endangering public safety.”

JUST IN: Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking the road leading to JFK Airport forcing travelers to walk around them to make their flights. According to @ScooterCasterNY, Port Authority Police are now making arrests to open up the roadway. The incident comes after… pic.twitter.com/wbQxV7QNEj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2023

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.