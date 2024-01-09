Ahead of a thunderstorm Tuesday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is moving nearly 2,000 border crossers and illegal aliens from Floyd Bennett Field into a Brooklyn high school’s gymnasium — forcing students into virtual classes.

On Tuesday, Adams announced that the border crossers and illegal aliens would be moved from Floyd Bennett Field, where they have been staying, to the gym at James Madison High School in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn.

School faculty were told to take important items with them from their classrooms and offices when they left campus on Tuesday.

As a result, James Madison High School Principal Jodie Cohen notified parents, students, and faculty that they would have to go virtual on Wednesday to accommodate the border crossers and illegal aliens and their gym being turned into a migrant shelter.

First group of migrants from Floyd Bennett field arrive at James Madison High School. Madison is a scan school where students get scanned upon entrance, but the migrants got to bypass that as per the NYPD. A lot of law enforcement and other agency resources have been poured into… pic.twitter.com/52kWetWRxA — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) January 9, 2024

“I am writing with an update regarding the activation of James Madison High School as a temporary overnight respite center due to the forecast of potential high winds and flooding conditions beginning this evening through tomorrow morning,” Cohen wrote in a letter posted to the school’s website.:

To ensure a smooth transition for families temporarily sheltering overnight in the building, our school building will be closed on Wednesday, January 10 and school will be in session remotely for all students. Students should plan to log on and participate in their classes from home. For information about digital learning tools, applications, and platforms used by New York City Public Schools, please visit schools.nyc.gov/digitallearning. [Emphasis added] The following PSAL Games are still on: Boys Basketball, Boys Swimming, and Boys Table Tennis. All practices have been cancelled. [Emphasis added]

BREAKING: Buses are now pulling up to @JMHSBklyn and dropping off illegals. School is closed tomorrow because illegals will be sleeping in the school’s gym. This is disgraceful! NYC is prioritizing illegals over Americans. pic.twitter.com/2jmKXfRTHX https://t.co/ViZiWlqTX5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2024

Republican Thomas Sullivan, running for New York State Assembly, said the move by Adams is further proof that the city’s migrant crisis is “unsustainable.”

Approximately 1.9k migrants from Floyd Bennett Field will be temporarily relocated to James Madison High School The school will be shut down and students will attend virtual classes This incident confirms what we knew all along, the camp at Floyd Bennett Field is unsustainable pic.twitter.com/SsNi41vFty — Thomas P. Sullivan (@Sully4Assembly) January 9, 2024

Likewise, New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov posted on Facebook that “students are being punished and forced to bear the brunt of the migrant crisis perpetrated by [Joe Biden].”

“They were dismissed early today and are full remote tomorrow because migrants from Floyd Bennett are at the school tonight to weather the storm. [Eric Adams]. This is unacceptable! Stop this now and take the migrants into Gracie Mansion!”

Since the spring of 2022, nearly 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City. The mass immigration scheme of the Biden administration is set to cost New Yorkers billions in costs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.