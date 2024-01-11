Reports: Judge in Trump’s Bank Fraud Trial Receives Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was made at the home of the judge overseeing the Donald Trump bank fraud case in New York, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The Daily Beast reports bomb squad members rushed to Justice Arthur F. Engoron’s house on Long Island, citing a reliable source with knowledge of the situation.

The source told the outlet someone threatened to blow up Engoron’s residence. It continued:

According to a person briefed on the matter, more than half a dozen police cars and a bomb squad rushed to his home Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department told the Daily Beast an “active investigation” is underway but would not confirm what the investigation is for.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Thursday, just hours after the bomb squad was reportedly called to the judge’s home.

It is not known if he was there at the time.

Court spokesman Al Baker said security will be increased after a threat was made against the judge, without giving further details.

Because of the alleged threat, there was a delay in processing lawyers and members of the media through security queues into court on Thursday morning, Sky News reports.

The lawsuit, brought forward by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges Trump and his associates inflated the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms.

Trump has decried the case as a political with hunt and denied wrongdoing.