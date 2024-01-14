Trump: ‘We Have Wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen’ but Not on Southern Border

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the Middle East and growing conflict in the region under his watch on Friday, as the former president prepares to run against him in 2024.

“So, let me get this straight. We’re dropping bombs all over the Middle East, AGAIN (where I defeated ISIS!), and our Secretary of Defence, who just went missing for five days, is running the war from his laptop in a hospital room,” Trump posted on Truth Social:

Remember, this is the same gang that ‘surrendered’ in Afghanistan, where no one was held accountable or FIRED. It was the most embarrassing ‘moment’ in the history of the United States. Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, but no “war” on our Southern Border. Oh, that makes a lot of sense. Crooked Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States!

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on January 1, stemming from complications from prostate cancer treatment, and has been in the hospital since.

After the Pentagon publicly revealed the hospitalization days later, on January 5, it has come to light that Biden did not know Austin was hospitalized until January 4, and did not know about Austin’s cancer diagnosis until last week. Austin was diagnosed in early December, according to the Pentagon.

WATCH — CNN’s Dr. Reiner: Austin Seems to Have Been “Unstable” and Administration’s Story Makes No Sense:

The Pentagon has not said when Austin might be released from the hospital and claimed his condition was “good.”

During Austin’s hospitalization, the U.S. military conducted strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen, in response to months of drone and missile attacks on U.S. military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Biden said he ordered the strikes, and the Pentagon said Austin was actively engaged in directing and monitoring them from the hospital. The Houthis have said they will retaliate.

