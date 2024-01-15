Freezing temperatures, wind, and snow did not keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) away from the Iowa campaign trail to motivate Republicans to caucus for former President Donald Trump, she exclusively told Breitbart News in a phone interview Monday afternoon.

Driving due north from the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, en route to Fort Dodge, passing frozen cornfields and frozen wind turbines, Greene said the Trump campaign is fully mobilized to win the first Republican primary event of the year. “The only thing we’re looking for is a victory here in Iowa,” she said.

Greene’s campaign stop in Fort Dodge will feature a meeting with several hundred Trump supporters highly motivated to get out the vote. “The big thing is to turn people out today,” she said. “We’re gonna get people fired up to come out and caucus for Trump.”

Trump, who received massive positive polling on Sunday, is leading the Republican primary contest with historic numbers. Even the New York Times admitted “survey has almost nothing but good news for the former president.” But with freezing conditions on the ground, at negative two degrees around 1:00 p.m., Greene cautioned voters not to take a Trump win for granted.

“It’s being recorded all over the news and all over social media that President Trump has such a high lead in the polls, but none of the polls matter unless people turn out tonight to caucus for President Trump,” Greene said. “And so that is what we’re doing.”

Trump’s ground game in the state is nearly unstoppable, Greene said. It boasts 52,000 caucus commitments and well over 2,000 caucus captains, numbers that any presidential hopeful would covet.

“I’m excited for today because today,” she said. “we have been waiting for for three years. And it’s finally here. And I think it’s one of the most exciting days. That’s why we have to win tonight.”

The Iowa caucuses begin at 7:00 p.m. Central Time. Depending on the size of the caucus, results could come in less than an hour later, but for the larger caucuses it may take several hours before results are available.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.