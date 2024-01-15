Nolte: No Labels Has 13 Possible 2024 Presidential Candidates on Deck

The sanctimonious losers at No Labels have 13 possible 2024 presidential candidates on deck, the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

Ooooh, look out, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Andrew Yang and Larry Hogan might be breathing down your neck.

No Labels is “expected to determine sometime after March 15 whether to put forward a unity ticket,” the Examiner said:

If Trump appears to be the likely Republican nominee, No Labels is most inclined to announce its choice for a president and vice president alternative, according to the group. No Labels has found that a potential ticket with a Republican presidential nominee coupled with a Democratic vice-presidential nominee performs better than the opposite scenario.

Oh, okay. And by “performs better,” they mean picking up .003 percent of the vote instead of .002 percent.

This looming threat move that will make no difference is more likely to happen if Trump is the Republican nominee. If former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-Not Too Bright) manages to defeat Trump for the nomination, No Labels will remove the looming threat of no effect whatsoever on the race’s outcome.

Here’s a partial list of potential No Labels’ candidates…

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-Fat), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), businessman and former New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, and Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH).

That’s a real Murderer’s Row of charisma right there.

And now we get to the rub — the money train:

As No Labels prepares for the scenario in which Trump wins the Republican nomination and the group subsequently puts forward a 2024 ticket, a super PAC has launched to back the selected candidates. On Wednesday, the New Leaders 2024 PAC filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s chief of staff Kathleen Shanahan will serve as chief executive, and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s deputy chief of staff Rob Stutzman will advise the PAC. Andrew Fishman, who the group confirmed is a Democrat, will serve as the PAC’s treasurer.

There’s no mention of them, but you know Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Cuck) and former congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Sellout) must be lurking around somewhere.

It doesn’t surprise me that some of the most insatiable, craven, and mercenary egos and failures in national politics have banded together to pretend they are somehow necessary and relevant with this pompous No Labels grift. What does surprise me is that people actually donate money to these eunuchs. Why? What can these has-beens possibly do for you other than use your money to fly around the country pretending to be important?

It’s like donating your money so a mental patient can pretend to be Napoleon.

What’s more, you are not furthering a cause. These losers believe in nothing. They hold no convictions or firm beliefs unless you count self-regard and an unearned sense of their own moral superiority as a principled conviction.

The corruption truly is breathtaking. Here’s what I think is going on… This is just one learned man’s opinion. This is me trying to unravel the mystery of such a thing. So here goes… No Labels isn’t about contributors seeking future favors from a gaggle of losers no longer in a position to do much of anything. What I think we have here is a clearinghouse to pay these losers for previous favors. “Hey, I’ll shut down a lane of traffic, and you can funnel the bribe through No Labels after I lose the presidential nomination. Twice.”

I’m just thinking out loud here.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books).

I find myself reading less and less these days as all pop culture (books, movies, music) have degenerated into simplistic “content” that tries to beat you over the head with a message. That being said, I found … Borrowed Time to be refreshing and delightful with complex characters and a messy (re: authentic) world. Also, I have to commend you on your idea of what heaven looks like. Too many writers have a trite vision of heaven, but I found both versions of heaven that you came up with (Doreen’s version of heaven as a campground with the Arthurs and Mason version with Doreen and Hok’ee) to be true to those characters and sublime. — Reader email.

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests. Borrowed Time is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available on Kindle, Audible, and hardcover.