Palestinian Activist in UK Calls to ‘Normalize Massacres’ in Anti-Israel Rant

Zionism is a “death cult” and massacres should be “normalize[d],” according to a prominent Palestinian writer and activist who, after being called out for his radical statements, claimed it is “clear” that he misspoke.

Speaking at a pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday, popular Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd led a crowd of thousands at Parliament Square in a diatribe against the Jewish state.

🚨WAKE UP WORLD🚨 Mohammed El Kurd at the pro-terror rally in London today (in support of the Islamic regime proxy the Houthis in Yemen): "We must normalize massacres as the status quo". pic.twitter.com/VnAmVx5v69 — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) January 13, 2024

Referring to “30,000 martyrs” — a number far higher than any reported, and that presumably includes the thousands of Hamas terrorists eliminated by Israel — El-Kurd suggested that “this is our moment to transform the world.”

El-Kurd called “Zionism” — the longing of the Jewish people to return to their ancestral homeland and the fulfillment of the dream of millennia — as a “death cult” and the “root cause” of “everything happening in Palestine,” while he called to purge Western institutions of it.

He also cited a pro-Palestinian,” calling for “tangible actions” and “not mere words,” adding that “language alone no longer suffices.”

Concluding that “our day will come,” El-Kurd maintained that “we must normalize massacres as a status quo,” to which the crowd responded with cheers.

Subsequently, London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced that officers are “assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned.”

A video of remarks made by one of the speakers at yesterday’s protest in central London has been shared extensively online. Officers are aware of the remarks, the commentary surrounding them and the subsequent statements issued by the speaker. They are assessing the matter and… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 14, 2024

“We must normalise arresting and deporting people like this,” wrote Britain’s former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

We must normalise arresting and deporting people like this. https://t.co/AUf1dOZgMS — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) January 13, 2024

In a follow-up post on X, El-Kurd referred to “context” and insisted he meant to say “we should NOT normalise massacres,” in reference to the “massacres perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

However, the radical author, who has been accused of “unvarnished, vicious antisemitism,” has repeatedly defended terrorists and praised the October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — justifying it as a “response” to Israel’s actions.

From the body cam of a Hamas terrorist on October 7. A little girl hides under a table in her home before being shot to death. Don't look away, never forget. pic.twitter.com/sMLVczh5tR — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 9, 2023

The massacre, which drew parallels to scenes from the Nazi-era Holocaust, resulted in over 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken — of which nearly 140 remain captive. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

El-Kurd argued that Hamas’s attack would be documented in future history books as an “example of revolutionary struggle” that one need not wait to “celebrate.”

Much of what’s happening in occupied Palestine will be in future history books as an example of revolutionary struggle. Waiting until the history books tell you what to celebrate is easy. It’s much harder to stand on the right side of history as it unfolds in real time. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) October 8, 2023

According to him, Israel’s actions are “the provocation,” whereas any attack on Israel — no matter how cruel and barbaric — is justified as “retaliation.”

The siege is the provocation. Forcing people to live in an open-air prison is an escalation. Occupation, colonization, and land-theft are the root cause of the ‘conflict.’ Everything else is retaliation. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) October 7, 2023

Suggesting that “Palestine” rests between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea (leaving no room for the current State of Israel), he has also expressed the belief that Israel has no right to exist, repeating a slogan that implies the eradication of the Jewish state and its millions of Jewish citizens.

From the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river to the sea from the river — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) April 22, 2021

from the river to the sea — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) October 27, 2023

Ironically, in November, El-Kurd dismissed CNN analyst Van Jones’s claim he misspoke when calling to take a stand against Muslims (instead of “anti-Muslim bigotry”), insisting that Jones was nonetheless guilty due to his positions.

Your misspeaking should be the least of your concerns. You marched for the genocide of the Palestinian People as Israeli bombs continue to kill tens of thousands of us. You made your bed. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) November 15, 2023

“Your misspeaking should be the least of your concerns,” he wrote. “You marched for the genocide of the Palestinian People as Israeli bombs continue to kill tens of thousands of us.”

“You made your bed,” he added.

