Palestinian Activist in UK Calls to ‘Normalize Massacres’ in Anti-Israel Rant

Lebanese and Palestinian students burn a copy of the Israeli flag during a solidarity rally with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, in Martyrs' Square in the coastal city of Sidon, in southern Lebanon on October 26, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands …
MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Klein

Zionism is a “death cult” and massacres should be “normalize[d],” according to a prominent Palestinian writer and activist who, after being called out for his radical statements, claimed it is “clear” that he misspoke.

Speaking at a pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday, popular Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd led a crowd of thousands at Parliament Square in a diatribe against the Jewish state.

Referring to “30,000 martyrs” — a number far higher than any reported, and that presumably includes the thousands of Hamas terrorists eliminated by Israel — El-Kurd suggested that “this is our moment to transform the world.”

El-Kurd called “Zionism” — the longing of the Jewish people to return to their ancestral homeland and the fulfillment of the dream of millennia — as a “death cult” and the “root cause” of “everything happening in Palestine,” while he called to purge Western institutions of it.

He also cited a pro-Palestinian,” calling for “tangible actions” and “not mere words,” adding that “language alone no longer suffices.”

Concluding that “our day will come,” El-Kurd maintained that “we must normalize massacres as a status quo,” to which the crowd responded with cheers.

Subsequently, London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced that officers are “assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned.”

“We must normalise arresting and deporting people like this,” wrote Britain’s former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

In a follow-up post on X, El-Kurd referred to “context” and insisted he meant to say “we should NOT normalise massacres,” in reference to the “massacres perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.” 

However, the radical author, who has been accused of “unvarnished, vicious antisemitism,” has repeatedly defended terrorists and praised the October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — justifying it as a “response” to Israel’s actions.

The massacre, which drew parallels to scenes from the Nazi-era Holocaust, resulted in over 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken — of which nearly 140 remain captive. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

El-Kurd argued that Hamas’s attack would be documented in future history books as an “example of revolutionary struggle” that one need not wait to “celebrate.”

According to him, Israel’s actions are “the provocation,” whereas any attack on Israel — no matter how cruel and barbaric — is justified as “retaliation.”

Suggesting that “Palestine” rests between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea (leaving no room for the current State of Israel), he has also expressed the belief that Israel has no right to exist, repeating a slogan that implies the eradication of the Jewish state and its millions of Jewish citizens.

Ironically, in November, El-Kurd dismissed CNN analyst Van Jones’s claim he misspoke when calling to take a stand against Muslims (instead of “anti-Muslim bigotry”), insisting that Jones was nonetheless guilty due to his positions.

“Your misspeaking should be the least of your concerns,” he wrote. “You marched for the genocide of the Palestinian People as Israeli bombs continue to kill tens of thousands of us.”

“You made your bed,” he added.

