Report: White House Swatted by ‘Prank Caller’ Claiming Residence on Fire

Fire trucks and ambulances reportedly rushed to the White House Monday morning around seven o’clock after a “prank caller” claimed the residence was on fire and someone was trapped inside.

The incident represents the latest swatting event against political officials. Dangerous swatting events appear to have first been instigated by Democrat prank callers against political opponents.

The prank call at the White House forced fire trucks and ambulances to rush to a snow-covered White House, the Daily Mail reported.

After arriving, the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the U.S. Secret Service determined the incident was a false alarm.

“Fire in the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” a Washington, DC, dispatcher said at 7:04 a.m.

Authorities gave an “all clear” order at 7:15 AM.

President Joe Biden was located at Camp David on Monday morning, far away from the residence.

Authorities traced the prank call to an apparently spoofed phone number, a source told CNN.

“Someone who was reached at the callback number for the 911 report indicated they did not place it, a source told the Associated Press, indicating it was likely spoofed,” the Daily Mail reported.

Recent politicians who were swatted include Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), along with celebrities Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian.

