Poll: Trump Leads Haley by 39 Points in South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by double-digits, a poll conducted by Tony Fabrizio found.

The Trump pollster found Trump leading Haley in the Palmetto State with a majority backing him — 64 percent support in the state. Haley falls 39 points behind in her own state, garnering just 25 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls to the single digits with just eight percent support.

Further, the survey shows the strength of Trump’s base, as most of the former president’s supporters, 58 percent, said they will “definitely” vote for him, compared to 18 percent of Haley voters who said they would “definitely” vote for her.

Additionally, the survey showed that Trump would benefit more than Haley if DeSantis dropped out of the race, as more of the Florida governor’s supporters would flock to Trump. Head-to-head, Trump leads Haley by 40 points:

📊 2024 South Carolina GOP Primary • Trump — 64% (+39)

• Haley — 25%

• DeSantis — 8%

—

H2H:

• Trump — 68% (+40)

• Haley — 28% • Commissioned by pro-Trump PAC

• @TonyFabrizioGOP | 600 LVs https://t.co/Ynnfm5BeaZ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 19, 2024

The survey was taken among 600 likely Republican primary South Carolina voters. It comes ahead of the primaries in New Hampshire and South Carolina, where Trump seeks to quash his competitors in the same fashion as Iowa, where he won the caucus in a landslide victory.

Notably, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Trump’s former competitor, is expected to appear alongside Trump at a rally in New Hampshire and endorse him — a massive blow to Haley, who would lose a significant endorsement in her home state.