Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) will “put my energy into making certain that Donald Trump is elected,” she said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, addressing VP speculation.

“I know that I’m going to put my energy into making certain that Donald Trump is elected, and we need him to win this race and to win it strong and hit the ground running Day One,” the Tennessee senator said.

“So all of my energy is going to be making certain that he wins, and making certain that I win,” she said, reminding listeners during her appearance that she — as well as other candidates — are on the general election ballot this year as well.

“We need to be sure that we all get on the Trump team,” she said before addressing the speculation more closely. “And if the President asked me to do something, I’m going to do it to make certain that he wins, to make certain that we get this country back on the right track.”

“We’re taking nothing for granted here in Tennessee,” she said of her own reelection campaign.

“Every year I visit with each of our 95 counties in the state. I am on the ground all over this state. We are going to continue to work hard. We’re continuing to work with people across the state,” she said, explaining that volunteers are “out there with our message of what we have done, how we have worked on the border issues, the inflation issues, the security issues” that Tennesseans are concerned about.

“When it comes to taking the Senate as I mentioned, we’ve got some great candidates,” she said, explaining during the interview that Trump’s primary opponents should drop out so that the money and resources can be devoted not only to the main presidential race, but also to general election races across the country.

“I mentioned Ohio — we’ve got to make certain that we get that race — then you look at what is happening in New Mexico and Wisconsin and Arizona and Nevada, great candidates and we’re going to have to get behind them,” she said.

“We have to get behind President Trump, and we have to make certain — the stronger President Trump runs, the better it is for every candidate who is running for U.S. Senate and U.S. House and state senates and state houses across this country,” Blackburn added.

