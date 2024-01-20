Karoline Leavitt, the national spokeswoman for President Trump’s campaign, joined Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM to discuss Trump’s momentum in New Hampshire after a historic win in Iowa.

“President Trump is on the heels of a historic victory in Iowa, breaking that 50 percent threshold that all the fake news media said he couldn’t do, winning by more than 30 points, absolutely demolishing both Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, winning 98 of 99 counties, winning every single demographic across the board,” Leavitt told host Matt Boyle. “The great people of Iowa sent a very clear message that they want President Trump to make America great again, and that same message will be sent to the world come Tuesday in our great New Hampshire primary.”

Leavitt touted the campaign’s incredible infrastructure and volunteer network in the state, and that Trump “will be in New Hampshire every single night between now and election night.”

Trump was joined Friday night by former opponent Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who formally endorsed Trump.

“That just shows you that not only does President Trump have great strength and momentum here in New Hampshire, but that momentum will be carrying him through to South Carolina and Nikki Haley’s home state,” Leavitt said. “And so if Nikki Haley really wants to lose two states in a row in Iowa and New Hampshire and then continue on with her embarrassing Democrat-funded campaign, she will be signing her own political death certificate in her own home state of South Carolina.”

Boyle noted that Haley is “not even competing in Nevada,” and that polling has Trump in the seventies. “It’s just blowout territory out there.”

Trump’s surge defies media projections, and his momentum, coupled with endorsements from Republican figures across the political spectrum reinforce his strength, Boyle argued.

“The Republican Party is absolutely unified around President Trump, and Republican voters overwhelmingly support him to be our nominee,” Leavitt said. “Neither Nikki Haley nor Ron DeSantis ever had a practical pathway to this nomination. That was proven in Iowa with President Trump’s historic record-breaking victory, and it will be proven again when he wins the New Hampshire primary.”

Leavitt turned next to Haley’s policy record, which might please her donors but has earned her condemnation from Republican voters.

“Nikki Haley should have originally signed up to run as a Democrat rather than a Republican, because her policy positions are more in line with Democrats than Republicans. She supports open borders. She is a supporter of amnesty. She was opposed to President Trump’s border wall in 2015. She had the audacity to say that in many cases, quote, ‘Illegal immigrants are more patriotic than American citizens.’ She also said illegal immigrants are not criminals. By definition, they are in fact criminals, and they are wreaking havoc on American communities every single day.

In addition to her policies, Haley is utilizing Democrat donors and voters, Leavitt told Boyle.

“Nikki Haley’s campaign is funded by Democrat donors. And now here in New Hampshire, Matt, her strategy is to go after and target Democrat voters, formerly registered Democrat voters who are now undeclared,” she said. “We know there are more than 5000 of them who switched their party registration in order to infiltrate the Republican primary, and Nikki Haley is targeting them to get them to vote. That tells you everything you need to know about who she is and where she stands.”

Ultimately, New Hampshire voters will deliver the primary to Trump, Leavitt said. “They know President Trump is the only one who can be trusted on the issues that matter to their families: securing our border, restoring peace around this world, not caving to the military-industrial defense industry, and rebuilding our economy and reinvesting in our domestic energy industry to bring down the skyrocketing cost of utilities here in New Hampshire and in every state across the country because of Joe Biden’s war on our energy industry here at home.”

Boyle discussed the tragic story of an illegal alien in nearby Massachusetts who recently raped a disabled woman. “These are people that shouldn’t be in our country,” he said. “They shouldn’t even be able to commit such crimes beyond the crime of entering the country illegally.

“The fact is, Nikki Haley doesn’t think these people were criminals.”

Leavitt agreed. “This is another disgusting example of Joe Biden’s open border policy allowing criminals to come into American communities, commit crimes, and then be released back into the community.”

She continued, “As you just cited that horrific story of an illegal immigrant from Haiti, who allegedly raped a disabled woman in the city of Boston, and the judge has set him free. He is walking free currently, right now. And Nikki Haley said that we should not call illegal immigrants criminals. So Joe Biden’s open border policies have led to this crisis, and Nikki Haley is a Never Trump RINO Republican who won’t fix this crisis if she were ever to come close to the Oval Office, which she won’t.”

Leavitt tied Biden’s border policies to the horrific fentanyl crisis fueled by Chinese fentanyl being trafficked into the country by Mexican drug cartels. “You can’t meet one person who does not have a loved one who has passed away from a fentanyl overdose. It is the number one leading cause of death in this country.

“We need to get tough on the border security, reinstall President Trump’s remain in Mexico policy, end catch and release, and bring the harshest of penalties to the dealers who are dealing these deadly drugs in our streets and communities. And President Trump has vowed to implement the death penalty against any drug dealer who deals deadly Chinese fentanyl to an American citizen and kills them.”

Leavitt encouraged Trump’s supporters to volunteer and help the campaign.

“If you’re in New Hampshire the next few days, come on over and volunteer with us,” she told listeners. “If you live in New Hampshire, of course get out and vote. That is the best thing that we could do. And President Trump himself has said, ‘We may be ahead of the polls, but we’re still gonna play like we are one point behind.’ Let’s not get complacent.”

“Let’s run through the tape so we could turn the page away from this wasteful Republican primary, say goodbye to the Never Trump or RINOs of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis once and for all, and focus on the real opponent, and that is Joe Biden and the Democrats who are destroying our country every day.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.