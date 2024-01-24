Sen. Deb Fischer Endorses Donald Trump: ‘It’s Time for the GOP to Unite’

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) endorsed former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after he won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

“I officially endorse @realDonaldTrump for President. It’s time for the @GOP to unite and make @JoeBiden a one-term President,” she posted on X.

She added in a statement: “It’s time for Republicans to unite around President Donald Trump and make Joe Biden a one-term President. These last three years have yielded a crippling border crisis, an inflationary economy that prices the American Dream out of reach for families, and a world in constant turmoil with our enemies on the march. I endorse Donald Trump for President so we can secure our border, get our economy moving again, and keep America safe.”

Trump bagged a victory in New Hampshire with a double-digit lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump got 54.5 percent of the vote, while Haley got 43.2 percent.

Fischer’s endorsement marks the falling in line behind Trump of yet another Republican senator. Last week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) endorsed Trump after he won the Iowa Republican Caucus.

