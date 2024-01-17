Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) endorsed Donald Trump for president the day after his commanding victory in Iowa.

“I believe this race is over, so I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States,” Cruz told Hannity Tuesday night. “I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically, because I think it’s time for the Republican Party to unite, for us to come together.”

Cruz, no stranger to the Iowa caucuses, called the result “a dominating victory for Donald Trump.”

“There’s no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately,” he continued. “The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously. They scrutinize the candidates. It’s an amazing process, and I’m a big believer in letting democracy play out.

“Well, last night it played out, and I gotta say, Trump’s victory was across the board. He won 51 percent of the vote. He won 98 of the counties.”

Cruz called for unity around the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination.

“We’ve gotta beat Joe Biden, we’ve gotta beat this disastrous cultural Marxist agenda in the White House, we’ve gotta retake the United States Senate, we’ve gotta hold the House, we gotta come together and win,” he said. “And with the results last night, the people have spoken. Its time to move onward to victory in November.”

I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now is the time for us to unite to oust Joe Biden and save our country from the Democrats' destructive agenda. To help us win this fight, please make a donation right now to support me and President Trump as we work together… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2024

Trump’s victory by almost 30 percent over his next competitor shattered the previous record for a contested Republican Iowa caucuses. That record was Bob Dole’s 12.8 percent margin in 1988.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.