Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) has called for the Biden administration to secure the southern border now that he faces a tough reelection battle after doing nothing for years.

In a recent op-ed published in the Billings Gazette, Tester said that Democrats should set aside political beliefs and accept that “allowing anyone to enter the country without being properly vetted or going through a legal process undermines our national security.”

“We know that drug cartels are taking advantage of these gaps in our border security to traffic drugs and people across the border. That needs to stop,” he wrote.

Tester even said that the strain of the open border has caused such great pain for his constituents that he told President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the situation is “unacceptable.”

“That is why I urged Senate leaders from both parties to prioritize a solution to the border crisis, one that I believe we should have stayed in Washington and worked over the holidays to solve,” he wrote.

As noted by the Epoch Times, Tester remains the only Democrat to hold high office in Montana after surviving three close races, a luxury he may not have going into 2024. Though not yet conclusive, Tester will likely face off against Republican Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and entrepreneur, who has vowed to push an America First agenda in the U.S. Senate.

“Whether it was in war or business, I see problems and solve them,” Sheehy said when announcing his candidacy.

“America needs conservative leaders who love our country, and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate. I want to create a better future for my kids and your children and grandchildren. Our campaign is about service, God, and country, not politics as usual,” he added.

Following Tester’s op-ed, Sheehy took to social media to blast him for the many occasions in which he refused to close the southern border.

“Montana is a northern border state with a southern border problem because, after 18 years in DC, Two-Faced [Tester] has refused to secure the border. We know what to do (President Trump already did it!) but we need strong leaders willing to put America First!” he said.

Montana is a northern border state with a southern border problem because, after 18 years in DC, Two-Faced @jontester has refused to secure the border. We know what to do (President Trump already did it!) but we need strong leaders willing to put America First! #RetireTester pic.twitter.com/A9t9OplZ2j — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) January 22, 2024

Tester has not expressed support for the comprehensive border bill pushed by the GOP-led house as Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate continue to compromise, potentially reducing the bill to nothing important.

What's the difference between House-passed H.R. 2 and the "compromise" going through the Senate? We broke it down 👇 pic.twitter.com/HWWx3pK5Ds — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) November 20, 2023

