President Joe Biden was roasted online after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) posted a photo on social media that showed Biden wearing a hardhat backwards while meeting with her and union workers in Superior, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Klobuchar posted: “Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin.”

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

The photo showed Klobuchar and two union workers holding beers at a local brewery, with Biden with his arms around two union workers, wearing a hardhat backwards.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joked that a Biden aide would be fired after the blunder.

“Somewhere a staffer is updating their resume…,” he posted on X.

Somewhere a staffer is updating their resume… https://t.co/X1GU9m9cql — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 26, 2024

“Joe Biden wearing a hardhat backward while trying to be ‘one of the guys’ is so on brand,” the Citizen Free Press’s X account posted.

Joe Biden wearing a hardhat backward while trying to be 'one of the guys' is so on brand. pic.twitter.com/33yKCHJ7Mr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 26, 2024

Another X user posted: “Biden having the hardhat on backwards really sells the ‘I’m middle class Joe and one of you’ authenticity.”

Biden having the hardhat on backwards really sells the “I’m middle class Joe and one of you” authenticity. https://t.co/dLL2qJjGyI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 25, 2024

Michael Caputo, a former Trump adminstration official, posted:

Labor Leaders v Actual Labor All the working men around Biden knew he put the hardhat on backwards and didn’t tell him. None of Biden’s staff realized because they all have Women’s Studies degrees. The greatest troll job ever!

Labor Leaders v Actual Labor All the working men around Biden knew he put the hardhat on backwards and didn’t tell him. None of Biden’s staff realized because they all have Women’s Studies degrees. The greatest troll job ever! https://t.co/HX3fnVp14O — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) January 26, 2024

Another person wrote: “Joe Biden claims he’s the most pro-labor/pro-union president, ever! Yet, somehow he managed to put a hardhat on backwards.”

During a speech in Wisconsin on Thursday, Biden attempted to tout middle-class credentials, saying he was raised in a three-bedroom home. He said, according to a White House transcript:

I was raised in a household where there were — we had three-bedroom — it was a nice home — three-bedroom split-level home in a new development of 40 homes in suburbia with four — four kids and a grandpop living with us. And — but trickle-down economics didn’t trickle down much on my ga- — dad’s kitchen table.

Biden appeared in Wisconsin to discuss infrastructure and the economy as he seeks re-election to the White House this November.

According to a Gallup poll published Thursday, Biden received the worst approval rating of any United States president in his third year since President Jimmy Carter.

