Newborn Found Behind Mississippi Dumpsters, Two in Custody

Two people are in custody after a newborn baby girl was found behind dumpsters at a Mississippi mobile home park last week, officials said.

Marlid Susana Carballo, 27, and Arsides Gomez, 27, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and false reporting of a crime, WREG reported on Saturday.

The baby girl, who is around two or three weeks old, was found behind several dumpsters in the Grove of Cayce Mobile Home Park, which is about 35 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

“Three men were throwing away trash when they heard what they thought was a baby crying, authorities said. They found the baby in a car seat, wrapped in blankets,” according to the report.

The baby was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and is in good condition, according to the report. The baby will be released to Marshall County DHS, authorities said.

Investigators returned to the scene Thursday to look for clues and check security cameras. They also said they had planned to check the child’s car seat for prints and DNA, the report states.

“We’re not even sure if this child is from our area. If you’re aware of anybody that’s had a child abducted or that’s been taken by force of violence, you need to contact us immediately,” Commander of Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Kelly McMillen said at the time.

Carballo and Gomez were arrested on Friday, the sheriff’s office announced on social media, without providing further information.

All 5o states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico, notably have Safe Haven laws, which were created with the goal of “protecting newborns from endangerment by providing parents with an alternative to criminal abandonment,” according to the Child Welfare Information Gateway.

In Mississippi, the state Safe Haven law allows parents to surrender a baby 45 days old or younger to a hospital, firefighters/EMS, licensed adoption agencies, and to baby boxes, according to a tracker kept by Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

