Donald Trump Jr. on Monday listed five questions senators should ask at an upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on big tech and the online child sexual exploitation crisis.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday, featuring top tech executives, including:

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, formerly Twitter

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat

Jason Citron, CEO of Discord

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram

Trump Jr. listed five questions that lawmakers should ask during the hearing on “big tech exploiting America’s children:”

How do you respond to the New Mexico AG’s lawsuit stating that Facebook has created a “marketplace for predators in search of children?” How can Discord claim to take these issues seriously when you’ve allowed the creation of hundreds of “sexual communities for minors?” Why should any parent trust Snapchat to create a safe environment for their children when an investigation found predators “flocking” to it as a “haven for child abuse?” Why did it take U.S. marshals to force some of you to come testify about protecting our kids online? Meta’s own internal research shows that many young girls “traced the desire to kill themselves to Instagram.” What actions are you taking to fix this?

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.